Data Protection Notice for Recruitment

In connection with your use of the OECD's recruitment system, we collect information that you provide when you apply for a job in Smartrecruiters. Information includes data such as your name, email, place of residence, nationality, gender, education and work history, in order to assess your suitability for jobs within the Organisation. We will not ask for information regarding your racial or ethnic origin, your sexual orientation, your political, philosophical, trade unions or religious opinions and activities.

All our staff members who have access to your personal data are bound to respect its confidentiality.

As part of the recruitment process you may be asked to record a video using an outside service provider (Hirevue). In addition, for some senior recruitments there will be an external assessment conducted by an outside service provider (Cubiks).

If you are invited for an interview, you will receive a request to complete the personal information form to complete your profile. If you are offered a position, your name, email, mobile number, job description and offer letter will be shared with an external provider (DocuSign) to enable you to electronically sign your offer letter. This personal data will be automatically deleted by DocuSign after your signature or following the expiry of the deadline for you to sign.

Kindly note that unless you specifically opt out and request the deletion of your data from the system, you will remain in the OECD candidate data base for 7 years. Retaining a profile greatly simplifies the process of applying for another OECD vacancy, which the organisation strongly encourages. To initiate the deletion of your candidate data, access your Application Tracking Portal and request deletion from the ''Manage my data'' section. To access your Application Tracking Portal, click on the link in the email confirming receipt of your application and follow the instructions. Alternatively, you may write to recruitment@oecd.org to express your wish to remove your data from the system. In cases where you have been cleared in competitive processes as a suitable candidate to be part of a roster (Group A) you will be considered for other similar roles for 2 years since the date of Board Approval.