Strengthening the tax system to reduce inequalities and increase revenues in South Africa

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9857a89a-en
Authors
Falilou Fall
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fall, F. (2022), “Strengthening the tax system to reduce inequalities and increase revenues in South Africa”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1745, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9857a89a-en.
