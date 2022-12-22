Skip to main content
Boosting productivity to improve living standards in South Africa

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/42f1c698-en
Authors
Paul Cahu, Falilou Fall, Priscilla Fialho
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cahu, P., F. Fall and P. Fialho (2022), “Boosting productivity to improve living standards in South Africa”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1746, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/42f1c698-en.
