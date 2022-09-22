Skip to main content
Assessing tax relief from targeted investment tax incentives through corporate effective tax rates

Methodology and initial findings for seven Sub-Saharan African countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3eaddf88-en
Authors
Alessandra Celani, Luisa Dressler, Tibor Hanappi
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Celani, A., L. Dressler and T. Hanappi (2022), “Assessing tax relief from targeted investment tax incentives through corporate effective tax rates: Methodology and initial findings for seven Sub-Saharan African countries”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 58, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3eaddf88-en.
