Divestment by multinational enterprises is an important yet understudied phenomenon. The few available estimates indicate that about a fifth of all foreign affiliates are divested every five years. This paper presents the findings from a novel cross-country firm-level dataset with financial and ownership information for over 62 000 foreign-owned affiliates from a selection of 41 OECD and G20 countries and their economic groups from 164 home countries for the period 2007-2014. The data allow an assessment of the relative importance of different determinants of divestment in a cross-country setting, including host country policies and bilateral factors, including trade, investment and tax agreements. The findings confirm that parents divested about one of every five foreign-owned affiliates between 2007-2014 and show that a number of host country policy and economic factors, including labour costs and international trade agreements, influence the divestment decision, on top of the firm considerations considered in previous studies.
Drivers of divestment decisions of multinational enterprises - A cross-country firm-level perspective
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Abstract
