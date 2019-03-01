Skip to main content
The determinants of Foreign Direct Investment

Do statutory restrictions matter?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/641507ce-en
Fernando Mistura, Caroline Roulet
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Mistura, F. and C. Roulet (2019), “The determinants of Foreign Direct Investment: Do statutory restrictions matter?”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2019/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/641507ce-en.
