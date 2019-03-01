Over the past two decades, governments worldwide have continued to liberalise restrictions on international investment with only occasional relapses. Yet, FDI liberalisation remains an unfinished agenda in various parts of the world and across sectors. This paper sheds light on their potential costs in terms of foregone investments. Applying an augmented gravity model, covering 60 advanced and emerging countries over the period 1997–2016, it estimates the elasticity of bilateral FDI positions and cross-border M&A activity to FDI restrictions as measured by the OECD FDI Regulatory Restrictiveness Index. Results suggest that reforms liberalising FDI restrictions by about 10% as measured by the Index could increase bilateral FDI in stocks by 2.1% on average. Effects are greater for FDI in the services sector, but even manufacturing sectors – which are typically open to FDI – are negatively affected by countries’ overall restrictiveness. Foreign equity limitations and FDI screening policies are also scrutinised.
The determinants of Foreign Direct Investment
Do statutory restrictions matter?
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper4 March 2024
-
20 December 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
Working paper30 November 2022
-
25 November 2022
-
Working paper24 February 2022
-
26 July 2021
-
Working paper2 July 2021
Related publications
-
23 January 2024
-
27 November 2023
-
1 October 2023
-
12 May 2023
-
1 April 2023
-
15 December 2022
-
25 November 2022
-
18 October 2022