This publication is the OECD’s annual report highlighting developments in structural policies in OECD countries and the key emerging economies. It identifies structural reform priorities to boost real income for each OECD country and Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Russia and South Africa. The analysis also regularly takes stock of reform implementation in all the countries covered. This report also provides internationally comparable indicators that enable countries to assess their economic performance and structural policies in a wide range of areas.
Economic Policy Reforms 2015
Going for Growth
Report
Economic Policy Reforms
Abstract
