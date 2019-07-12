Economic Policy Reforms 2019

The Going for Growth report, updated biennially, looks at structural reforms in policy areas that have been identified as priorities to boost incomes in OECD countries and selected non-OECD economies (Argentina, Brazil, the People’s Republic of China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Indonesia, the Russian Federation and South Africa). The selection of priorities and monitoring of reform actions are supported by internationally comparable indicators that enable countries to assess their economic performance and structural policies in a wide range of areas. In addition to detailed policy recommendations to address the priorities, as well as a follow-up on actions taken in the recent years, the report includes individual country notes and, since 2017, a focus on inclusive growth. The 2019 report also includes a special chapter on reform packages that boost growth while ensuring environmental sustainability, a new extension of the Going for Growth framework.
