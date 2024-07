Across the EU, the employment shares of green and high-polluting jobs vary significantly but have not significantly declined or increased between 2011 and 2019.

The average share of green jobs is 8% in the EU, ranging from 5% in Greece to 10% in the United Kingdom and Estonia. The share of high-polluting jobs is around 4%, varying from around 2% in Austria and Portugal to 9% in Czechia and Slovak Republic.