Rural regions across the OECD depend on diverse economic engines for growth. Improved communications, increased mobility and reduced geographic distances are important drivers of economic change in these areas. While innovation is key to unlocking opportunities, the motivations and innovators in rural settings are not well-defined. Exploring and understanding this knowledge will empower rural areas to improve their growth and well-being, with a focus on better engaging women, youth, and older workers.
Enhancing rural innovation
This project aims to reduce the geography of discontent for innovation and well-being in rural regions.
About
Our mission
The OECD is engaged in a project on harnessing the innovation potential of rural areas. Through reports, case studies and networks, the objective is to help policymakers support reforms that:
Shift rural policies toward a placed-based innovation strategy, beyond subsidies and sector-specific approaches
Addressing challenges related to scale and density in delivering support for innovation and entrepreneurship
Go beyond a science and technology-centric approach to innovation.
Why is rural innovation important?
Discover insights from Amin Toufani, CEO of Silicon Valley's T Labs and founder of Adaptability.org, as he shares strategies for resilient regional policymaking in the face of rapid technological advancements. Learn how to transform challenges into opportunities for growth in regional and rural development.
Get in touch
For more information about the project and upcoming events, please contact Michelle Marshallian (michelle.marshallian@oecd.org)