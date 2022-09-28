In contrast to falling rates in low density peri-urban and rural remote areas, high density peri-urban areas in Switzerland recorded double the rate of labour productivity growth than the national average. This report examines the Swiss regional innovation system and how it can boost productivity growth in rural regions by enhancing innovation. It also puts a special focus on the agri-food sector to improve the agricultural innovation system.
Enhancing Innovation in Rural Regions of Switzerland
Report
OECD Rural Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
19 March 2024
-
16 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
10 October 2023
-
5 October 2023
-
27 September 2023
-
25 November 2022
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
13 June 2023