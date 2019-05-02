Skip to main content
Rural study of Korea

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/50e33932-en
Authors
Enrique Garcilazo, Laura-Sofia Springare, Mai Sasaki, Diana Oropeza Higuera
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Garcilazo, E. et al. (2019), “Rural study of Korea”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2019/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/50e33932-en.
