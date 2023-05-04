Skip to main content
Assessing spatial disparities in Internet quality using speed tests

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/77c42f5e-en
Authors
Maria Paula Caldas, Paolo Veneri, Michelle Marshalian
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Paula Caldas, M., P. Veneri and M. Marshalian (2023), “Assessing spatial disparities in Internet quality using speed tests”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 47, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/77c42f5e-en.
