Networks and rural-urban linkages for rural innovation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4928f26b-en
Authors
Michelle Marshalian, Philip Chan, Marc Bournisien de Valmont
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Cite this content as:

Marshalian, M., P. Chan and M. Bournisien de Valmont (2023), “Networks and rural-urban linkages for rural innovation”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 53, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4928f26b-en.
