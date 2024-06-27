Mining regions and cities

The global transition to a net-zero economy by 2050 demands a substantial increase in the supply of essential minerals. By 2030, copper demand is set to triple, lithium nearly tenfold, highlighting the critical role these minerals play in renewable energy technologies.

This increasing mineral demand presents challenges and opportunities to mineral-rich regions, which requires a careful planning and balance between increased mineral extraction, sustainable development and local value-added. Other mining regions face mineral depletion and mine closures, requiring coherent policies for a smooth economic and social transition.

The OECD helps policymakers to develop region-specific strategies that align with global energy goals and promote positive economic, social, and environmental outcomes in mineral-rich regions.