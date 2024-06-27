Skip to main content
Mining regions and cities

The OECD Mining Regions and Cities Initiative is a platform for sharing good practices and policy advice to improve the economic, social, and environmental well-being of regions specialised in mining and mineral activities. Thematic areas of work include supporting value-added and diversification in mining economies, enhancing access to services and housing in mining towns, promoting economic participation of women and Indigenous peoples, and unlocking opportunities from the green and just transition. The initiative produces tailored case studies, global conferences, and a statistical toolbox to benchmark actions across regions. It aims to foster partnerships across governments, community-led initiatives, and private sector activities, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) approaches.

Iron ore mine at Newman in the outback Pilbara region of Western Australia.

