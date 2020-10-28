Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Leading practices for resource benefit sharing and development for and with Indigenous communities

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/177906e7-en
Authors
Lisanne Raderschall, Tamara Krawchenko, Lucas Leblanc
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Raderschall, L., T. Krawchenko and L. Leblanc (2020), “Leading practices for resource benefit sharing and development for and with Indigenous communities”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/177906e7-en.
Go to top