Leading practices for resource benefit sharing and development for and with Indigenous communities

This OECD working paper summarises leading practices for benefit sharing, workforce development, and business and governance development for and with Indigenous peoples. This work has been informed by the OECD’s programme of work on Linking Indigenous Communities with Regional Development, on Mining Regions and Cities and on Indigenous Employment and Skills Strategies. This working paper specifically aims to inform the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development of Australia. The paper covers six key policy areas: i) Indigenous benefits funds and benefit sharing agreements, ii) Indigenous governance, iii) Indigenous entrepreneurship, iv) Indigenous education and training, v) Indigenous employment, and vi) Indigenous community programmes.