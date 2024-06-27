Indigenous communities

Skip to main content
Approximately 39.5 million Indigenous peoples live across 14 OECD countries, and they are concentrated spatially, making geography a key factor in shaping well-being outcomes. Although Indigenous peoples make up about 5% of the world’s population, they represent 15% of the world’s extreme poor and one-third of the rural poor (UN). These gaps are larger in rural and remote areas. In comparison to non-Indigenous populations, the employment gap is more pronounced in rural regions, with an average difference of 20.2 percentage points compared to 8.4 percentage points in urban areas across OECD member countries like Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Sweden and the United States).

