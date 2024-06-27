There are three key areas of change that are needed in the field of Indigenous statistics to support the production of data to better inform decision-making about economic development. The first is to address gaps in official data collected by national governments and statistical offices. The second is to collect data about more dimensions of well-being and develop indicators that are inclusive of Indigenous values and perspectives. The third, and most important, is to include Indigenous peoples in the process of data collection and empower them to own and use their data.
Indigenous communities
Approximately 39.5 million Indigenous peoples live across 14 OECD countries, and they are concentrated spatially, making geography a key factor in shaping well-being outcomes. Although Indigenous peoples make up about 5% of the world’s population, they represent 15% of the world’s extreme poor and one-third of the rural poor (UN). These gaps are larger in rural and remote areas. In comparison to non-Indigenous populations, the employment gap is more pronounced in rural regions, with an average difference of 20.2 percentage points compared to 8.4 percentage points in urban areas across OECD member countries like Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Sweden and the United States).