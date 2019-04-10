This paper establishes an analytical framework for understanding and assessing Indigenous economic development and well-being in a place-based context. It identifies the importance of flexibility in geographic scale for organising policies for Indigenous communities, development objectives that reflect the self-determined and informed choices of Indigenous peoples, and implementing strategies for development based on the identification of local assets.
Promoting Indigenous community economic development, entrepreneurship and SMEs in a rural context
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 October 2020
-
Working paper19 October 2020
-
23 September 2020
-
Working paper8 June 2020
-
Working paper15 April 2020
-
Working paper12 February 2020
-
Working paper13 January 2020
-
Working paper17 December 2019
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024