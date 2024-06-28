Access to settlements and the is particularly important for those with socioeconomic disadvantages and for older populations, particularly persons with mobility challenges. It is also key to promoting vibrant communities, and greater access to services can help the environment by reducing passenger vehicle emissions. A key issue for policy makers – particularly with respect to public services – is determining the appropriate levels of, and access to services for settlements of different size and locations. This report quantifies such access, which is especially important for places experiencing population decline, predominantly in rural areas.
Getting to Services in Towns & Villages
Across the world, people’s daily activities centre around clusters of population and economic activity. Settlements – cities, towns and villages – provide jobs and access to services for their own residents and others nearby. Thriving settlements can promote wellbeing while addressing societal challenges in regions and countries.