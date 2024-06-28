Over the last decade, most towns close to a city grew even though half of all villages in Europe and more than 40% of its towns have lost population. Service provision does not appear to counteract the negative demographic trends that are occurring at the same time that population is concentrating in and around cities. Going forward, even more settlements and regions in Europe and across the OECD will experience population decline and ageing. Service provision in towns and villages will need to adjust to these new demographic realities and the associated smaller budgets. Shrinking places may need to seek creative solutions for services that can be delivered virtually or cooperate to combine services with nearby towns or cities.