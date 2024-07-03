OECD Conference of Mining Regions and Cities

This annual flagship event fosters collaboration among stakeholders to uplift the well-being of mining regions. Initiatives led by regional government, the private sector, communities, and Indigenous communities take center stage.

The event provides a platform for in-depth discussions on topics related to the quality of life and well-being in mining regions. Each year, the thematic focus is tailored with the hosting region, ranging from enriching local value, green transition opportunities, or participatory governance structures. Serving as a hub for knowledge-sharing and peer review, the event expands networks across mining regions and cities, offering actionable insights. Open to the public, a summary document is published after each edition.