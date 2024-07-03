Skip to main content
OECD Conference of Mining Regions and Cities

The OECD Conference of Mining Regions and Cities is a platform to exchange policies and good practices to improve economic, social, and environmental well-being in mining regions, across the public and private sectors, academia, civil society organisations, and Indigenous representatives.

2024 OECD Conference of Mining Regions and Cities
