OECD Mining Regions and Cities Case Study

This report identifies 12 recommendations that can assist the municipality of Outokumpu and the region of North Karelia in Finland to become key players in the national mining strategy and attain sustainable economic growth by: focusing on mobilising the potential of the local mining value chain, diversifying and developing new sources of economic growth, and improving governance co-ordination. It is part of a project that is building a platform for knowledge sharing and co-operation on increasing productivity and enhancing the well-being of cities and regions with a specialisation in the mining and extractive sector (metals, minerals, and energy resources).