Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Rural-Urban Partnerships

An Integrated Approach to Economic Development
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264204812-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Rural Policy Reviews
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), Rural-Urban Partnerships: An Integrated Approach to Economic Development, OECD Rural Policy Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264204812-en.
Go to top