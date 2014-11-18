This report looks at rural policy in Chile, examining the main trends in rural regions, policies and governance arrangements. It highlights the need to establish a national rural policy framework in Chile, in order to better coordinate the wide range of national policies and programmes currently targeting rural areas. It also investigates the evolving role of "rural" in development, highlighting the need to design rural policies in a strategic way so that complementarities with urban policy can be realised as the country develops.
OECD Rural Policy Reviews: Chile 2014
Report
OECD Rural Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
21 January 2020
-
15 October 2019
-
17 July 2019
-
21 January 2019
-
28 March 2018
-
29 April 2014
-
Report24 October 2013
-
25 January 2011
Related publications
-
4 July 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 March 2024