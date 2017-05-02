Governance of Land Use

This project aims to harmonize incentives, promoting integrated and sustainable spatial development while considering economic, environmental, and social values associated with land. The OECD advocates for land use planning to be a political and democratic process, reflecting and developing a shared community vision through strong public engagement and communication. Through its research program on land use governance and case studies, we champion more integrated approaches that align fiscal and policy incentives with land use objectives, supporting climate change adaptation and mitigation and fostering more sustainable and equitable communities.