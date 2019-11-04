Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Governance of Land Use in Korea

Urban Regeneration
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fae634b4-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), The Governance of Land Use in Korea: Urban Regeneration, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fae634b4-en.
Go to top