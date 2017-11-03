Prague is a vibrant and growing city facing significant land-use pressures related to rapid peri-urban growth. This report examines land use and governance trends in Prague and the broader metropolitan area, including the formal elements of the planning system and broader governance arrangements such as rural-urban partnerships. It provides a number of recommendations to ensure the sustainable development of regional transportation and infrastructure, affordable housing and quality public amenities.
The Governance of Land Use in the Czech Republic
The Case of Prague
Report
OECD Regional Development Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 January 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
29 September 2023
-
5 July 2023
-
15 February 2023
-
27 June 2022
-
21 June 2022
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
1 February 2024
-
15 December 2023