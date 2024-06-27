Spatial planning, land use and housing policies are intertwined and complex. They require co-ordination across all levels of government and across policy sectors. Clearly defining the roles of central government and municipalities is key for success. Even so, land use conflicts are common, reinforcing the need for municipal cooperation. The goal of the Governance of land use project is to assist governments in creating flexible multi-level governance systems and innovative financial tools, promote cooperations, and ensure more impactful result from public investment for citizens’ wellbeing.
Land use, housing and spatial planning
Decisions on how we use land and what we build on it are long-lasting. Therefore, our decisions today need to help address the challenges of tomorrow. Using land better can reduce GHG emissions and provide more affordable housing where it is well connected to jobs and services. It can also keep important services, such as education and health, accessible in depopulating regions and reduce the cost of providing public infrastructure, such as for water or energy. Spatial and land-use planning policies play a vital role in reducing vulnerability to climate hazards, such as floods. They are essential to protect biodiversity and ensure that development does not come at the expense of our planet's – and our own – health.