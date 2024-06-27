Land use, housing and spatial planning

Decisions on how we use land and what we build on it are long-lasting. Therefore, our decisions today need to help address the challenges of tomorrow. Using land better can reduce GHG emissions and provide more affordable housing where it is well connected to jobs and services. It can also keep important services, such as education and health, accessible in depopulating regions and reduce the cost of providing public infrastructure, such as for water or energy. Spatial and land-use planning policies play a vital role in reducing vulnerability to climate hazards, such as floods. They are essential to protect biodiversity and ensure that development does not come at the expense of our planet's – and our own – health.