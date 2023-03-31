Improving the well-being of men and boys

Author(s): OECD
Host: Robin Allison Davis
Speaker(s): Olivier Thévenon, Richard Reeves
31 March 2023 - Duration: 26:38
Is the current state of the modern man something to be concerned about? Does childhood well-being vary greatly between boys and girls? This podcast explores those questions and more with Richard Reeves and Olivier Thevenon, OECD economist at the Centre on Well-being, Inclusion, Sustainability and Equal Opportunity (WISE).
Richard REEVES
Author of "Of Men and Boys: Why the Modern Male is Struggling, Why It Matters and What to Do About It"