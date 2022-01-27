Skip to main content
Measuring the non-financial performance of firms through the lens of the OECD Well-being Framework

A common measurement framework for “Scope 1” Social performance
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/28850c7f-en
Authors
Vincent Siegerink, Michal Shinwell, Žiga Žarnic
Tags
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Siegerink, V., M. Shinwell and Ž. Žarnic (2022), “Measuring the non-financial performance of firms through the lens of the OECD Well-being Framework: A common measurement framework for “Scope 1” Social performance”, OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities, No. 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/28850c7f-en.
