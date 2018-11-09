Skip to main content
Measuring the impact of businesses on people’s well-being and sustainability

Taking stock of existing frameworks and initiatives
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/51837366-en
Michal Shinwell, Efrat Shamir
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Shinwell, M. and E. Shamir (2018), “Measuring the impact of businesses on people’s well-being and sustainability: Taking stock of existing frameworks and initiatives”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2018/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/51837366-en.
