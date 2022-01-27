Measuring the social performance of firms through the lens of the OECD Well-being Framework

This Policy Insights presents a conceptual framework for understanding the non-financial performance of firms through the lens of the OECD Well-being Framework. Building on existing approaches for measuring non-financial performance, it proposes a measurement framework and indicator set for what may be referred to as “Scope 1” Social performance. This refers to the well-being of stakeholders that operate within the operational boundaries of the firm, namely employees, and the capital resources that a firm contributes to and depletes that are directly relevant to society as a whole. Measuring the non-financial performance of firms in the social area is relevant both to provide insight into a company's impact on society, as well as to inform enterprise value creation.