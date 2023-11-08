Monitoring and preventing industrial pollution

A Pollutant Release and Transfer Register (PRTR) is a publicly accessible database or inventory of chemicals or pollutants released to air, water and soil and transferred off-site for treatment. It brings together information about which chemicals are being released, where, how much and by whom. Reporting can be both on emissions from fixed sources (e.g., factory smokestacks) as well as from diffuse sources (e.g., mobile sources such as automobiles, trucks, aircraft and trains). The OECD assists countries in the development, implementation and the improvement of PRTR national programmes.

In support of the objective to reduce the overall pollution of industrial production processes and improve their environmental performance, the OECD sets out to strengthen the performance of Best Available Techniques (BAT) policies and practices around the world by exchanging best practices amongst countries that already have a BAT-based policy in place, and by providing guidance to governments considering adopting a BAT-based approach.