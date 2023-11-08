Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Monitoring and preventing industrial pollution

To help tackle pollution from industrial production, the OECD guides governments in adopting policies and practices that incorporate Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers (PRTRs) by providing data on the emissions of toxic substances into the air, water, or land by industrial facilities. It also promotes the use of Best Available Techniques (BAT) to prevent and manage industrial pollution.

Policy sub-issue
Go to top