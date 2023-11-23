Pesticides and biocides

This dashboard provides an overview of existing guidance and test guidelines from the OECD or other sources to address specific data requirements for the submission and evaluation of microbial pesticide test data. The volume of documents from various sources pertaining to guidance on the evaluation of microbial pesticides is increasing rapidly. However, the information remains fragmented and difficult to locate. This dashboard is intended to provide regulators with accessible and structured information.

Find more information about the regulatory approaches for registering and evaluating microbial pesticides in OECD member countries and criteria for using scientific publications to address data requirements.