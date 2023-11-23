OECD’s activities focus on both pesticides (chemical or biological products to protect plants, used in agriculture and related areas) and biocides (a diverse group of products including disinfectants used in homes and hospitals, products to preserve wood, products to prevent fouling on boats and products to control insects, mice or rats in homes and industries).
Pesticides and biocides
The OECD supports governments in assessing and mitigating risks from agricultural pesticides, sharing the work of pesticide registration and developing tools for health and environmental risk management. It also improves biocide registration efficiency through data sharing and reviews among governments.
About
OECD work on Pesticides
- Biological Pesticides
- Pesticide Risk Indicators
- Illegal Trade of Pesticides: Recommendation and Best Practice Guidance
- Managing the risks from the use of drones for pesticide applications
- Minor Uses
- Novel Technologies to Control Pests (RNA interference-based pesticides)
- Pesticide Risk Reduction
- Pesticide Risk to Insect Pollinators
- Registration - Dossiers and Monographs
Focus on
Manual on Concepts and Available Guidance for Microbial Pesticides
This dashboard provides an overview of existing guidance and test guidelines from the OECD or other sources to address specific data requirements for the submission and evaluation of microbial pesticide test data. The volume of documents from various sources pertaining to guidance on the evaluation of microbial pesticides is increasing rapidly. However, the information remains fragmented and difficult to locate. This dashboard is intended to provide regulators with accessible and structured information.
Find more information about the regulatory approaches for registering and evaluating microbial pesticides in OECD member countries and criteria for using scientific publications to address data requirements.
Related publications
-
-
22 November 2023
-
23 October 2023
-
-
-
2 June 2023
Related events
Programme of work
-
The OECD work on chemical safety and biosafety deals with the safe use of chemicals, nanomaterials, pesticides, biocides, and products of modern biotechnology. It also addresses related areas of concern and interest, such as chemical accidents, Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers (PRTRs) and Best Available Techniques (BAT).Learn more