Risk management, risk reduction and sustainable chemistry

The selection of a chemical, whether for the purposes of substitution, in the innovation context, in material and product design or in a process, has implications for human health and the environment. While efforts have focused on safer substitution to reduce hazard and risk, there is growing alignment with sustainable chemistry principles to drive selection of both safer and sustainable chemicals, materials, products and processes. The selection of a substitute can be a very complex process. The OECD has developed guidance for considerations for selecting safer chemicals, information regarding incentivizing substitution through government policy, economic approaches and third-party tools. It also hosts the Substitution and Alternatives Toolbox (SAAToolbox) which compiles resources relevant to chemical substitution, selection and alternatives assessment. Activities are underway to also inform approaches for more sustainable selection of chemicals. This builds on past OECD work on sustainable chemistry.