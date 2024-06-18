Skip to main content
Risk management, risk reduction and sustainable chemistry

Risk management is essential to protect both human health and the environment from risks posed by chemicals. It encompasses both regulatory and non-regulatory approaches that range from bans and restrictions to proactive sustainable chemistry informed approaches. The OECD is working with countries and stakeholders to share approaches and build best practices for risk management. This includes activities on chemical selection and substitution, sustainable chemistry, socioeconomic assessment, activities on specific chemicals such as PFAS and tools for risk management. 

