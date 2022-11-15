Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Synthesis Report on Understanding Side-Chain Fluorinated Polymers and Their Life Cycle

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e13559f7-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Risk Management of Chemicals
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Synthesis Report on Understanding Side-Chain Fluorinated Polymers and Their Life Cycle, OECD Series on Risk Management of Chemicals, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e13559f7-en.
Go to top