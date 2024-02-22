Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances and alternatives in cosmetics: report on commercial availability and current uses

This report gathers information on alternatives to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).in cosmetic products, focusing on their commercial availability, current uses, market penetration, feasibility, effectiveness, and cost. PFASs provide a wide range of functions in cosmetic products, acting as hair and skin conditioning agents, emulsifiers, stabilisers, oil and water-resistant agents, lubricants, bulking agents and/or oil-resistant surfactants. Technically and economically feasible alternatives to intentionally used PFASs in cosmetic products are widely available on the market, which implies a high substitution potential. However, substituting PFASs in cosmetics often requires the entire product reformulation to provide the same functionalities to the product, and like-for-like ‘drop-in’ replacements are unlikely to happen.