Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances and Alternatives in Coatings, Paints and Varnishes (CPVs): Hazard Profile

This report complements the "Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances and Alternatives in Coatings, Paints, and Varnishes (CPVs)" report (2022) which summarised the commercial availability and current uses of PFASs and non-PFAS alternatives in CPVs. This study complements the 2022 report by compiling information on the hazard profile of the substances identified (fluoropolymers, short-chain PFAS, and non-PFAS alternatives) in terms of hazard classifications from authorities and industry and available assessments from authorities on persistence, bioaccumulation, environmental and health hazards.