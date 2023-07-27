Biosafety, novel food and feed safety

The safety of products derived from modern biotechnology is a challenging issue. Based on experience gained from genetically engineered crops and applying new developments in genetics and molecular biology, genome editing techniques are being adopted as a sustainability solution.

Gene editing techniques are a major advance that could have major benefits across the domains of human health, sustainability and the economy that go beyond incremental advances of past biotechnologies. In the context of agriculture and aquaculture, the potential benefits include opportunities for improved efficiency, greater productivity, broader varietal repertoires. In human medicine, gene editing technologies might lead to new cures and therapies for genetic diseases, controls for vector-borne diseases, and improved vaccines. Environmental applications of gene editing technologies could enable novel approaches to conservation, bioremediation, the control of invasive species, and the protection of biodiversity.

The OECD promotes Safer Innovation Approaches in the development of these products to reduce the risk of unanticipated adverse effects.