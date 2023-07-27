Skip to main content
Biosafety, novel food and feed safety

Products derived from modern biotechnology are increasingly being adopted as sustainable options for food, pharmaceutical and bio fermentation production processes worldwide. Such products have to be assessed by governments to ensure that they meet safety standards and do not present a risk to health or the environment. The OECD assists countries in evaluating the potential risks of products derived from modern biotechnology, ensuring high safety standards, fostering mutual understanding and increasing the assessment efficiency.

