Safety Assessment of Foods and Feeds Derived from Transgenic Crops, Volume 3

Common bean, Rice, Cowpea and Apple Compositional Considerations
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f04f3c98-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Novel Food and Feed Safety
Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Safety Assessment of Foods and Feeds Derived from Transgenic Crops, Volume 3: Common bean, Rice, Cowpea and Apple Compositional Considerations, Novel Food and Feed Safety, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f04f3c98-en.
