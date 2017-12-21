Safety Assessment of Transgenic Organisms in the Environment, Volume 7

Volume 7 of the Series compiles the OECD consensus documents for use in environmental risk assessment of transgenic organisms (biosafety) issued in 2016 and 2017.

The first two chapters cover the biology of plant species (sorghum and tomato) and include elements of taxonomy, centres of origin, reproductive biology, genetics, outcrossing, crop production and cultivation practices, interactions with other organisms, main pests and pathogens, and biotechnological developments.

The third chapter relates to Atlantic salmon, the first OECD biosafety publication to address an animal species. It describes the biology and ecology of wild salmon (including classification, life stages, reproduction, centres of origin, geographical distribution, population dynamics, interaction with other organisms) and of the farmed form (domestication, aquaculture rearing practices, biocontainment, interactions with the external environment). It also provides elements of genetics, research on genetically engineered salmon and resources for its risk assessment.