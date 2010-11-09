Skip to main content
Safety Assessment of Transgenic Organisms, Volume 4

OECD Consensus Documents
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264096158-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Harmonisation of Regulatory Oversight in Biotechnology
Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Safety Assessment of Transgenic Organisms, Volume 4: OECD Consensus Documents, Harmonisation of Regulatory Oversight in Biotechnology, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264096158-en.
