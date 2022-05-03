Skip to main content
Safety Assessment of Transgenic Organisms in the Environment, Volume 9

OECD Consensus Documents on the Biology of Crops: Apple, Safflower, Rice
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e49bd2e8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Harmonisation of Regulatory Oversight in Biotechnology
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Safety Assessment of Transgenic Organisms in the Environment, Volume 9: OECD Consensus Documents on the Biology of Crops: Apple, Safflower, Rice, Harmonisation of Regulatory Oversight in Biotechnology, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e49bd2e8-en.
