Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Safety Assessment of Transgenic Organisms in the Environment, Volume 10

OECD Consensus Document on Environmental Considerations for the Release of Transgenic Plants
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/62ed0e04-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Harmonisation of Regulatory Oversight in Biotechnology
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Safety Assessment of Transgenic Organisms in the Environment, Volume 10: OECD Consensus Document on Environmental Considerations for the Release of Transgenic Plants, Harmonisation of Regulatory Oversight in Biotechnology, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/62ed0e04-en.
Go to top