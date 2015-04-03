Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Safety Assessment of Foods and Feeds Derived from Transgenic Crops, Volume 1

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264180147-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Novel Food and Feed Safety
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Safety Assessment of Foods and Feeds Derived from Transgenic Crops, Volume 1, Novel Food and Feed Safety, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264180147-en.
Go to top