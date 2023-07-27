These consensus documents comprise technical information for use during the regulatory assessment of products of biotechnology and are intended to be mutually recognised among OECD Member countries. They focus on the biology of organisms (such as plants, trees or micro-organisms) or introduced novel traits.
Consensus documents: safety of novel foods and feeds
The OECD publishes science-based consensus documents that provide information for use during the regulatory assessment of a particular food/feed product such as those derived from transgenic organisms. They compile information and data on the nutrients, anti-nutrients and toxicants of the product, its use as a food or feed, and other aspects relevant to food/feed safety.
Consensus documents on the safety of novel foods and feeds
Plants
- Potato (Solanum tuberosum subsp. tuberosum) (2020)
- Apple (Malus × domestica) (2019)
- Cowpea (Vigna unguiculata) (2018)
- Rice (Oryza sativa) (2016)
- Common Bean (Phaseolus vulgaris) (2015)
- Soybean (Glycine max) (2012)
- Low Erucic Acid Rapeseed (Canola) | Also available in Spanish (2011)
- Sugarcane (Saccharum spp. hybrids) (2011)
- Papaya (Carica papaya) (2010)
- Sweet Potato (Ipomoea batatas) (2010)
- Grain Sorghum (Sorghum bicolor) (2010)
- Cassava (Manihot esculenta) (2009)
- Tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum) (2008)
- Sunflower (Helianthus annus) (2007)
- Alfalfa (Medicago sativa) and other temperate forage legumes (2005)
- Barley (Hordeum vulgare) (2004)
- Cotton (Gossypium hirsutum and G. barbadense) (2004) | Also available in Chinese
- Wheat (Triticum aestivum) (2003) | Also available in Chinese
- Maize (Zea mays) (2002) | Also available in Chinese
- Sugar Beet (Beta vulgaris) (2002)
Mushrooms
Facilitating Harmonisation (Other Documents)
- COLLATION OF THE ANSWERS FOR QUESTIONNAIRE Enhanced Information Exchange on New Breeding Techniques: 2024 Results
- Developments in Delegations on the Safety Assessment of Novel Foods and Feeds, May 2023 – February 2024 (2024)
- Considerations for Collaborative Work on the Safety Assessments of Foods and Feeds Derived from rDNA Plants (2023)
- Developments in Delegations on the Safety Assessment of Novel Foods and Feeds, June 2022 – April 2023 (2023)
- Developments in Delegations on the Safety Assessment of Novel Foods and Feeds, April 2021 – May 2022 (2022)
- Developments in Delegations on the Safety Assessment of Novel Foods and Feeds, April 2020 – March 2021 (2021)
- Developments in Delegations on Novel Food & Feed Safety Assessment, April 2019-March 2020 (2020)
- High-throughput DNA Sequencing: OECD Workshop Proceedings (2016)
- Molecular Characterisation of Plants Derived from Modern Biotechnology (2010)
- An Introduction to the Food/Feed Safety Consensus Documents of the Task Force (2006)
- Considerations for the Safety Assessment of Animal Feedstuffs derived from Genetically Modified Plants (2003) | Also available in Japanese
Publications series on Harmonisation of Regulatory Oversight in Biotechnology
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
