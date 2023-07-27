Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Consensus documents: safety of novel foods and feeds

The OECD publishes science-based consensus documents that provide information for use during the regulatory assessment of a particular food/feed product such as those derived from transgenic organisms. They compile information and data on the nutrients, anti-nutrients and toxicants of the product, its use as a food or feed, and other aspects relevant to food/feed safety.

Focus
Go to top