Nanomaterials and advanced materials

Nanomaterials are up to 10 000 times smaller than the width of a human hair. They are used in many products from paints to cosmetics. Nanomaterials may behave quite differently and may have different properties compared to traditional chemicals. This makes it hard to predict how they will behave under different conditions, especially regarding their impact on human health and the environment.

The OECD is actively engaged in advancing nanomaterials and other advanced materials, taking a leading role in international efforts to ensure their safety.