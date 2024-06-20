Skip to main content
Nanomaterials and advanced materials

The OECD work on nanotechnology assists governments in the implementation of policies that guarantee the responsible development of nanotechnologies, focusing on safety evaluation and assessment of manufactured nanomaterials. The OECD promotes international co-operation on the human health and environmental safety aspects of manufactured nanomaterials and other advanced materials for regulatory purposes.

Policy sub-issue
