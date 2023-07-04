NANOMET: Towards tailored safety testing methods for nanomaterials

Nanomaterials are up to 10 000 times smaller than the width of a human hair and are found in many products from paints to cosmetics. Nanomaterials may have different properties compared to the same substance in bulk form.

Just like any other chemical substance, nanomaterials have to be assessed for their safety using appropriate tools and methodologies. For that reason, the OECD identifies and develops standardised methods that can be used to generate relevant and reliable data. To intensify this endeavour and support the OECD, a three-year project called NANOMET, funded by the European Union was launched in May 2020.