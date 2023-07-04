Test No. 125: Nanomaterial Particle Size and Size Distribution of Nanomaterials

This Test Guideline, covering nanomaterials spanning from 1 nm to 1000 nm, is intended for particle size and particle size distribution measurements of nanomaterials. The TG includes the following methods: Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM), Centrifugal Liquid Sedimentation (CLS)/Analytical Ultracentrifugation (AUC), Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS), Differential Mobility Analysis System (DMAS), (Nano)Particle Tracking Analysis (PTA/NTA), Small Angle X-Ray Scattering (SAXS), Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), and Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM). For measuring the diameter and length of fibres, analysing images captured with electron microscopy is currently the only method available.