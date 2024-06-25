Testing of chemicals

The chemicals industry is one of the largest industrial sectors in the world and one which poses many challenges for government regulators.

The OECD Guidelines on chemicals testing, MAD system and other OECD tools save society more than 309 million euros per year. By accepting harmonized data generated on the same chemicals, countries reduce duplicating testing and remove non-tariff trade barriers. This contributes to ensuring safer chemicals for people and the environment by faciliting the provision of robust data for regulatory decision-making.The OECD programme also includes benefits like the exchange of information between countries on chemical accidents to identify prevention methods of preventing them or being better prepared, and harmonised tools to identify the risk of endocrine disrupters, that can affect people’s health.

