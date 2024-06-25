The time-tested OECD Mutual Acceptance of Data (MAD) system ensures quality data for regulatory decision-making. It provides a common basis for co-operation among national authorities and avoiding the creation of non-tariff barriers to trade. Under MAD, tests conducted on chemicals in one country are accepted by all 38 OECD members as well as the seven non-member countries that adhere to MAD, saving the chemical industry costs of duplicative testing for products marketed in more than one country. The MAD system not only saves around €309 million annually but also contributes to reducing animal testing.
Testing of chemicals
Around 1000 new chemicals enter the market every year. Ensuring the safety of chemicals is a challenge that countries cannot deal with alone. To tackle this, the OECD developed Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals and Good Laboratory Practice standards to ensure reliable data, saving EUR 309 million annually through the Mutual Acceptance of Data (MAD) system and avoiding duplicative testing.
Key messages
The OECD Guidelines for the testing of chemicals are a collection of the most relevant internationally agreed testing methods used by governments, industry and independent laboratories to assess the safety of chemicals. They are primarily used in regulatory safety testing and subsequent chemical notification and registration. The set of Test Guidelines is updated regularly to keep pace with progress in science and countries’ regulatory needs.
The OECD Principles of Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) set quality standards for the organisation and management of test facilities and for performing and reporting studies. The GLP Principles cover all aspects of a laboratory’s daily activity, such as the layout of testing and storage areas to prevent contamination, cleaning and calibration of equipment, handling of test animals, and recording and archiving of test results.
Context
The OECD saves society more than EUR 309 million every year
The chemicals industry is one of the largest industrial sectors in the world and one which poses many challenges for government regulators.
The OECD Guidelines on chemicals testing, MAD system and other OECD tools save society more than 309 million euros per year. By accepting harmonized data generated on the same chemicals, countries reduce duplicating testing and remove non-tariff trade barriers. This contributes to ensuring safer chemicals for people and the environment by faciliting the provision of robust data for regulatory decision-making.The OECD programme also includes benefits like the exchange of information between countries on chemical accidents to identify prevention methods of preventing them or being better prepared, and harmonised tools to identify the risk of endocrine disrupters, that can affect people’s health.
Publications series on Testing and Assessment
