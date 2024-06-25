Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Testing of chemicals

Around 1000 new chemicals enter the market every year. Ensuring the safety of chemicals is a challenge that countries cannot deal with alone. To tackle this, the OECD developed Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals and Good Laboratory Practice standards to ensure reliable data, saving EUR 309 million annually through the Mutual Acceptance of Data (MAD) system and avoiding duplicative testing. 

Policy sub-issue
Go to top