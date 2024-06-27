The OECD Test Guidelines are recognised internationally as the standards for non-clinical environment and health safety testing of chemicals and chemical products. They are an integral part of the Council Decision on the Mutual Acceptance of Data and are used to support chemical safety regulations in many countries. Each Test Guideline provides sufficient detail for chemicals to be tested in the same manner in laboratories around the world.

These Guidelines are continuously expanded and updated to ensure they reflect the state-of-the-art science and techniques to meet member countries regulatory needs. The Guidelines are elaborated with the assistance of experts from regulatory agencies, academia, industry, environmental and animal welfare organisations.

The OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals are split into five sections: